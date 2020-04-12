DENVER (CBS4)– Denver native Chauncey Billups stormed back to win his round one matchup in the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E competition.
Billups, who was in his backyard in Denver, played Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the first round. Young played from his home in Norman, OK. The competition features eight current and former NBA and WNBA stars.
Billups trailed H-O-R to nothing before rallying from the three-point line.
Billups hit an “Out Of Bounds Behind The Backboard 3-pointer” followed by a top of the key bank-shot three-pointer to tie both players at H-O-R.
Billups then hit a one-hand underhand free throw to take he lead by one letter, then won the competition with a three pointer off-the-glass from the top of the key.
Billups joked that he stayed calm despite an early deficit.
“I never panic,” said Billups. “Even if he would have kept knocking shots down all I have to do is try my best. I’m a big time underdog, but it was just my day today.”
The Denver native advances to the semi-final round which will be broadcast on Thursday along with the finals.