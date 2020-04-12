AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora investigated a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Saturday night. No suspects had been arrested as of Sunday morning, however, police said it was believed to be an isolated incident.
Officers rushed to the Amber Apartments at 1945 Peoria Street in North Aurora just after 10 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman inside of an apartment on the 5th floor. Both had been stabbed.
They were rushed to the hospital where the woman later died. The male’s injuries were non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.
Police have not made any arrests but say there is no threat to the community and believe it to be an isolated incident
The identity of the female victim, nor the male, have not been released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Warren Miller with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303.739.6117.