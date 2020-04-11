Comments
(CBS4) – A fire burning along the line between Otero County and Bent County has burned more than 1,000 acres. The wildfire is being called the Bent’s Fort Fire because of its close proximity to Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, a 1840s adobe fur trading post near La Junta.
The Otero County Sheriff tweeted video showing a big column of this gray and black smoke as well as a large section of blackened grass next to a road.
Massive Fire East of La junta The “Bent’s Fort Fire” Fire units from all most of southeast Colorado responding. No size up as of yet. pic.twitter.com/nXn0iMwiv0
— Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 11, 2020
Firefighters are battling the fire on the ground and there is also an aerial attack.