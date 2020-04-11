CBSN DENVERWatch Sunday morning's virtual Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service starting at 6 a.m.
(CBS4) – A fire burning along the line between Otero County and Bent County has burned more than 1,000 acres. The wildfire is being called the Bent’s Fort Fire because of its close proximity to Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, a 1840s adobe fur trading post near La Junta.

The Otero County Sheriff tweeted video showing a big column of this gray and black smoke as well as a large section of blackened grass next to a road.

Firefighters are battling the fire on the ground and there is also an aerial attack.

