DENVER (CBS4) – When retailers started running out of toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, one Denver company decided to help fill the need.
“It’s a comfort that most people would never want to be without,” said Western Paper Sales Manager Drew Frank.
“We are a commercial supplier of toilet paper, paper towels, tissue paper, a whole line of paper products,” said Frank.
Because they are a commercial supplier, they didn’t run out of toilet paper like retailers.
“We really started to see that people in the community, they just couldn’t get toilet paper at the grocery store and they were kind of panicking about it,” said Western Paper CEO Nick Morris.
Morris says that’s when they decided to go through neighborhoods posting signs saying they had toilet paper.
Because it was the idea of the company’s president, Jeff Farmer, they called it “Farmer’s” market.
“And it’s kind of like a drive-up style farmers market where people can come by and they can get toilet paper and paper towels and disinfectant cleaner that they might have a hard time getting at the grocery store,” said Morris.
Western Paper say they’ll be outside their Denver location at 11551 East 45th Avenue Suite A (near I-70 and Havana), each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until there is no longer a need.
Price $1/roll or $92/case of 96 — credit card only. There are no quantity limits.
