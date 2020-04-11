COMING UPWatch Sunday morning's virtual Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service on CBSN Denver
KENNER, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a Colorado woman walked into an airport without any clothes on and refused to leave after being told she couldn’t travel that way. A report in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate says 27-year-old Mariel Vergara, of Pueblo, was arrested earlier this month.

Deputies say she refused to leave Louis Armstrong International Airport and scuffled with deputies before being arrested. She was jailed on charges including obscenity and battery of a police officer, and a charge of battery on a corrections officer was added on Thursday.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

