



– A statewide stay-at-home order means a priest in Fort Lupton found himself with a lot of time, so he decided to serve his community by bringing them hope. He strolls around town praying the rosary.

“I remember Saturday night as I was waiting in the church, waiting for people to come to confession. Very few people came. And afterwards I decided to just walk,” said Father Grzegorz Wojcik. “It’s exercising. It’s good to keep up your immune system,” he added with a chuckle.

Wojcik has been a priest for nine years and has spent the last five at St. Williams Catholic Church in Fort Lupton. When he recently started doing his daily prayer walks he couldn’t believe the reaction he got from the community.

“I was surprised that not only the Catholics that belong to my parish, but also the other Christians, also the people who don’t much come to church, they’ve been very happy to see the presence of Jesus Christ,” he says.

He prays for everyone affected by these trying times. The sick, those who have lost jobs, and even those just worried about the state of the world.

“I’m praying for all the people. Bringing them hope first of all,” he says.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Wojcik says he has enjoyed interacting with the community and he feels like it is bringing them together. He’s had some unforgettable interactions so far.

“My favorite thing is some children started shouting, ‘Hey look God is there’ and I said ‘No no … it is Father,’” laughed Wojcik.

On Sunday he ran into Deborah and Tony Reyes, a couple who are regulars at his church. They caught up and he blessed them from the end of their driveway. They told CBS4 they really appreciate what he is doing.

“We can use all the prayers that we can get. It’s lovely that he’s doing that,” said Deborah.

Wojcik says he thinks it was the right idea to close churches for a while. So he is going to walk around praying for the community until the stay-at-home order is lifted. In the meantime, he has a message for everyone who feels scared and lonely.

“Now in this time of Easter, many of you may feel that you are alone. That you are by yourself. That you have no one to be there for you. God is there with you,” he said.