



– The union representing employees at the JBS meat packing facility in Greeley is asking for an immediate, temporary closure of the facility following a second coronavirus-related death

In a letter to the state Friday, UFCW Local 7 Union President Kim Cordova wrote, in part:

“Mr. Saul Sanchez died earlier this week, and he has now been joined by his Union brother, Mr. Eduardo Conchas de la Cruz. Mr. Sanchez was 78 years old, but otherwise in good health. Mr. Conchas de la Cruz was age 60. At present, we are aware of at least forty-two JBS employees and Union members, as well as eight employees who are not represented, who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus – five of them are hospitalized at present. We have been providing this information to JBS on a regular basis. Local 7 believes there may be significantly more individuals at the plant who are carrying the virus but may either be asymptomatic, not tested, or afraid to come forward as they are not eligible for sick pay.”

Cordova continued to ask for the company’s compliance in an immediate shutdown to last no less than a week during which time extensive and repeated deep cleaning efforts would be performed.

CBS4 reached out to JBS Friday, which replied via email, saying the only planned closure is the Monday following Easter weekend.

“The plant is closed for the Easter holiday weekend, which includes a previously scheduled collectively bargained paid holiday on Monday. We will continue to deep clean the facility during this time. To ensure testing of all team members is completed, we anticipate continued team member testing on Tuesday and production on Wednesday,” JBS corporate affairs spokesman Cameron Bruett wrote.

In a news release Friday, JBS announced it is working in partnership with the federal government as well as Gov. Jared Polis to secure COVID-19 tests for all employees at the Colorado facility. It says it has also taken other measures, like securing PPE for staff, doing temperature checks, deep cleans and implemented other measures to support social distancing.

For Rafael Hernandez, it’s not enough.

“Looking at all these things that JBS is doing, it doesn’t look like they’re really compassionate about their families about their employees,” he said.

Hernandez worked for JBS. His father still technically does, but is one of now 42 at the facility suffering from coronavirus. He was moved to critical care on April 2 and is fighting for his life on a ventilator.

He has been sleeping in his car in the parking lot at Loveland’s Medical Center of the Rockies, keeping an eye on the window of his father’s room.

Hernandez says on top of that, the thought that JBS is offering employees a bonus to continue working is an insult.

“How important is life? A bonus isn’t worth a life,” he continued, “My dad’s been with you guys over 35 years and I don’t even have a chance to tell him anything right now because he’s on a ventilator.”

Hernandez says he has a message for the company CEO:

“I challenge you guys to put your mom and your dad to work side by side by those workers for 2 weeks… see if you’re willing to risk them getting infected and having to watch them through that window every day and night suffer, not knowing if you’re ever going to be able to hug them, kiss them.”

He says he plans to keep fighting for his father.

“I’m not leaving here until he walks out that door or is rolled out, one way or another we’re going home together.”

