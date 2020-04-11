Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black lives in Southern California during baseball’s offseason. Usually around this time of year, Black would be in California if the Rockies were playing the Dodgers or the Padres.
Instead, he’s there practicing safe self-distancing. And in this trying time, he’s putting all rivalries aside. Black is teaming up Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts to deliver meals to frontline medical workers.
“This is for the people on the front lines — the nurses, the doctors, the staffers, cleaning people, whoever — who have a tough time maybe getting a meal if cafeterias are closed and otherwise are grinding through long hours at the hospital,” Black said.
Black and Roberts talked about their initiative on the show “MLB Tonight.” Watch it on YouTube.