



– Colorado health officials said on Saturday that multiple people are dead after an extensive outbreak of coronavirus inside a nursing home in Aurora. The coroner confirmed that five people at Juniper Village of Aurora died from COVID-19 and three others probably did as well.

After several staff at the nursing home tested positive, the Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment worked with a private lab to test every resident and all staff members. The testing numbers are as follows:

– 33 of 46 residents tested positive.

– 16 of 25 staff tested positive.

Juniper Village of Aurora is located at 11901 East Mississippi Avenue.

Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director Tri-County Health, called the situation distressing and said they are working hard to try to prevent the virus from spreading any further there.

“(We) extend our deepest sympathy to the families who lost loved ones,” he said.

In addition to announcing the deaths and the positive cases, officials also said they received a formal complaint about “the facility’s infection prevention practices,” which they are investigating.

State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said the CDPHE is working with nursing homes across the state and being “aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus,” she said.

