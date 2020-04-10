Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A 49-year-old Denver woman has been arrested on several charges, including first degree murder, after allegedly shooting into a home and killing someone. Police say Yolanda Hilliard fired shots into the home located on Monroe Street, just north of City Park.
Witnesses said they heard yelling and shots fired in the street. People who were with the victim said they were playing video games in a bedroom when the suspect started shooting into the room.
That bedroom window is located about six feet from the home where Hilliard was arrested. Officers found a gun inside her home.