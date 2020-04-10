CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Murder, Denver News, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – A 49-year-old Denver woman has been arrested on several charges, including first degree murder, after allegedly shooting into a home and killing someone. Police say Yolanda Hilliard fired shots into the home located on Monroe Street, just north of City Park.

Yolanda Hilliard murder case

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses said they heard yelling and shots fired in the street. People who were with the victim said they were playing video games in a bedroom when the suspect started shooting into the room.

Yolanda Hilliard mugshot

Yolanda Hilliard (credit: Denver Police)

That bedroom window is located about six feet from the home where Hilliard was arrested. Officers found a gun inside her home.

Comments

Leave a Reply