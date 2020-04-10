LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A business owner was arrested Friday afternoon for violating public health orders by keeping his two businesses open to the public. Jonah Ricke owns and operates the One Love smoke shops in Fort Collins and Loveland.

The smoke shops are considered nonessential businesses, which are required to close under the county and statewide public health orders. On Friday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office executed an emergency complaint for injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order at the two locations.

“Because of repeated noncompliance, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment petitioned the Court through the Larimer County Attorney’s Office asking an order be issued to direct law enforcement to immediately take action and use any and all lawful force appropriate to ensure that One Love, Inc. and Ricke cease business operations in Larimer County,” stated a spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The county health department received multiple complaints from citizens and other businesses regarding the One Love stores remaining open. Investigators said both businesses were contacted Friday afternoon and employees cooperated with law enforcement.

One Love Loveland posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

“The County Health Officials went to extreme measures to lock up our store, and after a long battle they finally did. We’re not sure when we’ll be back but we promise it will be soon. Stay safe and Thank You all for the Love and Support you’ve given us over the years! This is the best community we could’ve asked to be apart of and we’re looking forward to seeing and serving you all again! Much 1Love For everyone!”

Ricke responded to the Loveland business against advice from deputies and was pictured ripping the order from the store’s entrance. Investigators said Ricke was arrested after he refused to obey commands from deputies to not enter the business.

Ricke was booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces several charges including obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.