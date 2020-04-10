



– If you’ve been to the store in search of toilet paper, you know the supply is still scarce. Store shelves are getting cleared out daily. Why is there still no toilet paper? CBS4’s Alan Gionet set out to find the answer to that Good Question.

Toilet paper is largely made in American factories from mostly American paper pulp, according to Zac Rogers, an Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management. But he admits toilet paper is not very profitable.

“And so because of that and because toilet paper is such a low margin item, most of the big producers, your Georgia Pacific’s, your Kimberly Clark’s, are pretty much running at maximum capacity all the time,” Rogers told CBS4.

Demand for toilet paper is usually constant.

“And so they don’t have a lot of extra capacity, say, to increase,” Rogers said.

The stores don’t have a lot hanging around because it takes up a lot of space in the back room.

“You’ve got to think because you have limited capacity back there, it’s, ‘Where do I get the most bang for my buck, because I’m paying rent for every square foot in this building,’” Rogers explained.

Another reason there is so little in the stores is that so many people are using the loo at home instead of at work.

“If you look at toilet paper production, it’s really a 50/50 split, consumer toilet paper and the toilet paper you see at an office or retail building,” Rogers said. “It’s a little bit thinner, it’s not as nice.”

Commercial grade is available, but manufacturers are shifting to make more consumer grade.

“Or the end of this might come if we all go to commercial and thus we’re a little bit less comforted because it’s just not as nice?” asked CBS4’s Alan Gionet.

“I like to think society won’t fall apart that far, but it could happen,” Rogers said with laugh.

