



— Colorado skiers — whose season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic — can now have their old ski goggles re-purposed and used to protect frontline health care workers from COVID-19.

“Something is better than nothing,” said Brian Sullivan, Director of Operations for Christy Sports.

On Friday, his stores began collecting used ski goggles to pass along to doctors and nurses who are lacking personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“They just don’t have the supplies,” said Sullivan.

Health care workers have complained for weeks that they don’t have enough masks, face shields and other safety equipment.

The Colorado collection is part of a larger nationwide effort by “Goggles For Docs.”

The group has more than 200 donation sites around the country and says it doesn’t matter if the lenses are light or dark or scratched.

“They have nothing. Dark lenses are better than a COVID cough to the face,” reads a message on their website.

The website notes that the medical staff at the Weld County jail is requesting 50 pairs of goggles.

Donors are simply asked to clean and wipe down their goggles, and place them in a sealed Zip-Loc bag before dropping them off.

Sullivan said his company donated 60 pairs of goggles to Rose Medical Center on Friday.

He said collection bins have been set up at the Christy Sports stores in Boulder. Fort Collins, Cherry Creek, Park Meadows, Colorado Springs and the corporate headquarters in Lakewood.

Sullivan said pitching in old ski goggles is a “great way to help.”