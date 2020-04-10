Say goodbye to your t-shirts and shorts! It’s been nice to break out the warm weather clothes, but that will come to an end here very quickly. We’ve had a very warm and overall sunny week in Colorado. Minus a brief cool down on Thursday, temperatures stayed well above average in the Denver area.

We have one more nice, warm day before a massive temperature change and chances for snow roll into Colorado. The Denver area should get into the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine. A few stray showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day should be warm and dry.

Late in the afternoon, a powerful arctic cold front will plow into Colorado and usher in very cold air from the north. We are talking a 40 degree temperature change from Saturday to Sunday afternoon. We will most likely only get into the upper 20s on Easter Sunday. Snow is likely through most of the day in Denver, with 2 to 6 inches of snow possible through the day.

The Front Range mountains could pick up 5 to 12 inches of wet, heavy snow from Saturday night through Sunday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory starts late on Saturday night and expires at 6:00 pm on Sunday. This will mean tough travel conditions, even more of a reason to stay home right now.

We stay chilly on Monday with more chances for snow that could last through the middle of next week.