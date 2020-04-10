



– Maybe it’s time to reschedule your backyard egg hunt to Saturday. Arctic air is set to invade Colorado starting Saturday night. As a result, temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

It should be the coldest Easter Sunday in Denver since at least 1928 and will likely be among the snowiest as well.

Even if the state was not in the midst the COVID-19 pandemic, there would be a chance many outdoor sunrise services on Easter would be forced to cancel due to weather including the large annual gathering at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Of course the Red Rocks service was already canceled several weeks ago.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s along the Front Range all day on Easter. With a forecast low of 21 degrees in Denver Sunday morning and a forecast high of only 28 degrees Sunday afternoon, an average temperature of 24.5 degrees would be cold enough for this Easter to rank as the 5th coldest in Denver’s recorded history regardless of the specific date Easter is observed.

Sunday also promises to be snowy.

The Front Range snow forecast as for Saturday night through Sunday night is 2 to 6 inches with the highest amounts on west side of the metro area near the base of the foothills. Locations farther north around Fort Collins and Greeley will likely get less while mountain areas will generally get more. Most mountain towns (below 9,000 feet) will see 4 to 8 inches and many foothill locations such as Bailey, Evergreen, Nederland and Estes Park should be in this range as well.

Anything more than 3 inches of snow in Denver on Sunday will rank Easter 2020 within the Top 3 snowiest on record in Denver. Weather records go back to 1872 and the snowiest Easter in Denver’s history was in 1891 when over 9 inches fell downtown. It should be noted that Easter was in March – not April.

Regardless of where this Easter ranks in history, this Sunday promises to be cold and snowy making egg hunts a challenge. Plus, more cold and snow is expected early next week. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal in the Denver metro area for at least 5 days in a row starting Sunday.