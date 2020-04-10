Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify two women accused of robbing a Sally Beauty Supply in Denver. Police said the suspects stole merchandise and assaulted an employee.
The robbery happened on March 23 just after 3 p.m. at the store located at 8555 West Belleview Avenue. Investigators said the suspects left in a silver Ford F-150.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.