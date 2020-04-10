CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Red Rocks


DENVER (CBS4)– Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is closing on Friday night until further notice to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Denver Parks and Rec will close the park at 6 p.m. Friday.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

According to Denver Parks and Rec, other mountain and urban parks will remain open for outdoor activities such as walking and jogging as long as people using the parks adhere to social distancing guidelines.

https://twitter.com/denverparksrec/status/1248717181988175872

Comments

Leave a Reply