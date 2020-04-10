Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is closing on Friday night until further notice to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Denver Parks and Rec will close the park at 6 p.m. Friday.
According to Denver Parks and Rec, other mountain and urban parks will remain open for outdoor activities such as walking and jogging as long as people using the parks adhere to social distancing guidelines.
https://twitter.com/denverparksrec/status/1248717181988175872