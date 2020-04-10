DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a new beer festival happening this weekend to support the Colorado craft beer industry — and you don’t have to go anywhere to be a part of it. The Unfiltered podcast has organized a virtual event called the “The Shelter-in-Place (SIP) Beer Festival.”
We're hosting a virtual #craftbeer festival and all you need to attend is a #Colorado beer and a ticket. https://t.co/Kmb7FLrTbv pic.twitter.com/oVD3HvEage
— Unfiltered (@UnfilteredCraft) March 30, 2020
“Help us support the Colorado craft beer industry we love by giving back to the employees who make it great,” organizers wrote. “All funds raised by SIP Beer Fest, including ticket sales, will be donated to Colorado craft brewery employees affected by COVID-19-forced layoffs.”
Organizers say the SIP Beer Fest has two goals: To help Colorado craft breweries boost their beer sales and to raise money for Colorado’s craft brewing industry staff.
To join in, simply purchase a $5 “ticket” and buy some of your favorite Colorado craft beer.
If you order through the official beer delivery and taproom pickup sponsor, Handoff, they’ll be donating $1 for every order.
“From noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, post responsible drinking pictures or videos using the hashtag #SIPBeerFest on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter,” organizers wrote.
Click here to buy a ticket and/or a t-shirt. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook to help spread the word.