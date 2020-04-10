Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Health paramedics gathered outside the hospital Thursday night, with ambulance lights flashing, to show their support for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“To our Denver Health family, we see you. Thank you for everything you are doing on the front lines of this pandemic,” the group stated on Facebook. “#InThisTogether with all of our public safety partners across the #MileHighCity.”
They also took part in the “Go Outside and Howl at 8pm” movement.
“Aahhhhooooooo!” organizers wrote. “Tonight we joined in a cathartic howl with our awesome city residents.”
