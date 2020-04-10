(CBS4) – Starting next week, King Soopers is extending operating hours in order to further promote social distancing in stores. Effective Monday, April 13, all stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Officials said the additional shopping hours will help spread out the flow of traffic in stores and reduce the number of customers waiting in line when stores open. The grocery chain has implemented a number of protective measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
King Soopers stores will limit capacity to 50% of each store’s maximum capacity. The company is also installing Plexiglas partitions and floor decals to prevent the spread of the virus.
The grocery chain is also extending its “senior hours” from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The hours are intended for shoppers who are considered at-risk or over the age of 60.
King Soopers is closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12, to provide its associates with more time to rest and be with their families. Holiday operating hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to the extended hours, King Soopers Pharmacy is temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier. To learn more about the options and availability, customers should contact their local pharmacy.
