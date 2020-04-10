



– It’s been nearly a month since many churches hosted in-person services, but as Easter approaches many church leaders are learning how to cope with a new normal. Online services, and dwindling donations have caused many churches to adjust how they operate.

“It’s a different experience. Preaching to an empty room is very difficult. I haven’t seen most of my people for a month. So, walking into an empty church is sort of like, ‘Womp… womp…’ But you’re there to provide them a word of hope,” said Fr. Nathan Goeble with St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Arvada.

Earlier this week, the Archdiocese of Denver released a video online touting a grass-roots campaign called #PassTheBasket. It’s a mission to make sure parishes are still supported financially.

Fr. Nathan says his congregation has continued to help the church.

“Thank God that there are still people that are willing to give, expecting nothing in return. We rely completely on donations, I mean, I’m able to sell charm but that doesn’t pay the bills,” he said.

Normally St. Joan of Arc holds five services each weekend, with a capacity around 700 people. This Holy Week services are being streamed on YouTube.

“But I also have a megaplex church, with heating, cooling, as well as people who come to us expecting assistance financially with their bills. People started giving through the mail, they came in and gave their donations, online donating went up. People increased their giving and I’m like, well this is amazing and I hope we never have to deal with this again,” he said.

Fr. Nathan hasn’t had to do much to adjust to life online. He’s part of a team behind the popular podcast Catholic Things You Should Know.

“It’s really just our outlet to be able to engage with more than just our parishioners,” he said.

On Easter Sunday, St. Joan of Arc will hold only one service at sunrise and streaming online.

“I know there are a lot of people frustrated they can’t go to services on Sunday but I think there’s a great grace in being able to open your heart to the power of God who is moving in your home today,” Fr. Nathan said. “The first line of lent for a lot of Christians, the gospel passage that we choose is, when you pray go to your room and shut your door. And your father who sees in secret will repay you. There are so many people that have shut their doors to the world and I think for the first time they’re allowing their home to be a place from which they can pray.”