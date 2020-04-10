



— Along with medical workers, on the front lines of this virus are first responders. A group representing the state’s 50,000 police, firefighters and paramedics say they need more protection.

They sent a letter to Gov. Polis asking him to issue four executive orders.

First, they want him to order that they be given immediate access to rapid testing.

“If they are exposed to COVID they need to know very quickly whether they have it or whether they don’t have it. If they have it then they need to protect themselves and their families and go into quarantine. That immediately effects our staffing levels,” says Garry Briese the Executive Director Colorado State Fire Chiefs.

Second, they want him to increase the priority for providing them with personal protective equipment. Briese says that while they have enough right now, supplies are running short.

“We’re probably going to have a serious situation in about two weeks,” he says.

Third, they want the governor to order a change to the dispatch protocol so they can focus on the people who really need help and not become overburdened.

“The current dispatch protocols that mandate that people be picked up from where they called from and generally transported to an emergency department it just doesn’t work in the time of pandemic,” says Briese.

Finally, they want a statewide burn ban because if a wildfire were to breakout between that and possibly sick personnel, firefighters would be stretched thin.

“We’re just trying to avoid a self-inflicted injury,” says Briese.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Polis responded in writing.

Polis stated that while he understands their concerns and appreciates them and everything they do, he would not be making any of their requested executive orders at this time. He reiterated that there is a shortage of tests and PPE and that state officials are doing everything they can to obtain more and provide them to first responders and hospitals.

When it came to the burn ban and dispatching protocol, he deferred to local authorities and said instead of issuing executive orders he would advise local governments to implement burn bans and change dispatch procedures. He even provided guidance from his office about doing so.

