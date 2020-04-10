DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver staple is doing their part to thank health care workers fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. A new LaMar’s Donuts hotline offers free donuts and coffee for doctors and nurses.
LaMar’s has been hand-making donuts since 1933, and now doctors and nurses working within 10 miles of a bakery can order free donuts for themselves and their hospitals through an online hotline.
Those wanting to place an order can do so at DonutRX.com and select their hospital’s name from a menu. LaMar’s will then deliver the order between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. The order is limited to 10 dozen donuts per hospital per shift, plus a 96-ounce take-out container of coffee. There is no charge to the hospital.
“LaMar’s Donuts has a long tradition of making donations to community service professionals, especially police, firefighters and active members of the military,” Matt Joslin, LaMar’s Donuts President, said in a news release. “Now it’s the medical professionals’ turn. We’re enormously thankful to be able to continue making donuts during the current crisis and want to show our gratitude to hospital professionals risking their lives to help save others.”