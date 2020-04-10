AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced the city has leased more than 100 hotel rooms to house homeless patients recovering from coronavirus. His announcement was tweeted late Friday morning.
The name of the hotel was not announced. The rooms will be used for homeless people who have been released from the hospital but have nowhere to go to complete their recovery from the virus. Rooms can also be used for patients who have tested positive but are not sick enough for hospitalization.
To take care of homeless #COVID19Colorado patients, @AuroraGov has entered into two-month lease agreement with owner of vacant 120-room hotel to house homeless patients after they are released from the hospital or have been otherwise tested positive for highly contagious virus.
— AuroraMayorMike (@AuroraMayorMike) April 10, 2020
RELATED: Denver Securing More Space To Help Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic
Coffman says federal funds and sales tax revenue from Aurora marijuana dispensaries will be used to cover the cost of the lease. Tri-County Health Department will supervise all health aspects while Mile High Behavioral Health will manage the facility. The Salvation Army will provide food for those isolating in the hospital and STRIDE, a community healthcare network, will provide healthcare services via telemedicine.