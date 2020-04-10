Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Work is underway at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver as the state remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. The center will be used as an alternative care site which will treat COVID-19 patients who can leave the ICU but are not ready to go home.
Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Friday at the convention center that the statewide order is buying officials time to build the care site.
“We need to prepare for a realistic bad case scenario model in terms of making sure that there are enough beds for those who need that critical access care and that’s what this work is. If Coloradans are doing a good job staying at home, if you’re wearing masks when you do need to go out, then this facility will be less used rather than more used,” Polis said.
The Colorado Convention Center will be able to house 2,000 patients. Polis expects it to be operational in two weeks.
