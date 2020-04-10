



Though Major League Baseball is still continuing to figure out what its 2020 season will look like , another yearly tradition in the game was released this week: franchise valuations. Forbes, continuing their tradition of attempting to gain a valuation of all professional sports franchises, has released their list for Major League Baseball for 2020

The Colorado Rockies check in among the bottom third of the league at 21st overall. Don’t let the ranking fool you though, the franchise’s valuation has still gone up.

Last year, the Rockies were valued at just about $1.2 billion with a revenue of $291 million and an operating income of $23 million. This year, all of those numbers have gone up to $1.275 billion, $305 million revenue and $29 million of operating income. That 4% value increase ranks tied for 11th in the league with the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets.

Part of that increase in valuation is coming from the new deal the team signed with AT&T Sportsnet at the end of September last year. Heading into this season, the Rockies were given just an 8.4% chance of making the playoffs according to the PECOTA projection system. Their projected record for the season, according to the system, was 76-85.