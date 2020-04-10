Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – CBSN Denver is partnering with the Colorado Council of Churches to livestream the 73rd annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks. The service will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Easter Sunrise Service will be pre-recorded with messages and song from different locations in Colorado. You can watch the virtual service at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 12th on CBSN Denver.
The message this year will be delivered by Reverend Dr. Miguel De La Torre, an ordained Southern Baptist preacher and professor at the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. Several other worship leaders and musical performers will be featured, as well.
CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri reported on Friday that wintry weather conditions on Sunday would likely have led to a cancellation of the event anyway.