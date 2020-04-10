LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado is on the front line of finding a way to treat and prevent COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just given emergency approval for a blood purification system developed by a company in Lakewood.
The product from Terumo BCT filters out proteins in the blood that controls a cell’s immune response. The filtered blood is then returned to the patient.
According to the FDA, the proteins that are removed are typically elevated during infections and can be associated with a “cytokine storm” that occurs in some COVID-19 patients, leading to severe inflammation, rapidly progressive shock, respiratory failure, organ failure and death.
The system could be used for patients 18 and older who are diagnosed with COVID-19 who are admitted to the intensive care unit with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.