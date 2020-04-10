DENVER (CBS4) – The family of a Denver man murdered on a neighborhood street in 2017 has doubled the reward for information leading to his killer’s arrest.
The father of seven children was shot in the 2600 block of Albion Street on the evening of August 18th of that year. An Tan Nguyen died at the hospital.
His family described Nguyen as “a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, cousin nephew, uncle and friend anyone can ask for.”
Witnessed to the shooting described a pair of young black males as the suspects. One was 5-foot-5 with a thin build, weighing 135-140 pounds, and was wearing a camouflage jacket – tan, brown, and green in color.
The other suspect appeared to be the same height, perhaps slightly taller, and 25-35 pounds heavier. He was wearing a white jacket, possibly denim, and had a handgun.
Both were thought to be 18 years of age.
The reward for information is now $4,000. The increase lasts for six months, per a spokeman with the Denver Police Department.
A motive for the shooting has not been publicly announced.