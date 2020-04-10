DENVER (CBS4)– Four children, all Native American, ages 5, 6, 11, 14, are the subject of an Amber Alert issued in Colorado on Friday night.
All four children, two boys and two girls, all from Wyoming, are believed to be in Colorado with their non-custodial parent.
They are Xavier Potter, 14, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-5, 110 pounds; Raelee Potter, 11, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot, 120 pounds;
Devine Peace Potter, 6, with brown hair, brown eyes, 4-foot-6 and 50 pounds; David Villegas, 5 with brown hair, brown eyes, 4-foot and 30 pounds.
They could be in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming license plate 104087.
They were last seen with Stacia Potter-Norris, their non-custodial parent, described as a 30-year-old female, Native American, 5-foot-1 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Authorities say Potter-Norris took her four children from Fremont County, Wyoming and were last seen Sunday, April 5, in Riverton, Wyo.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the children or Potter-Norris is asked to call 911 immediately.