GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The American Civil Liberties Union and civil rights attorneys in Denver have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The suit claims Sheriff Steve Reams is not complying with public health guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic in their handling of high-risk inmates at the county jail.
Reams couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but confirmed 13 deputies and nine inmates are sick with COVID-19. He also said the entire facility is on lockdown.
In an announcement about the lawsuit this week, ACLU Legal Director Mark Silverstein says his office reached out to the county with concerns but no changes to the situation were made.
The Weld County Jail is the sixth most populated jail in Colorado.