Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Vice President Mike Pence will deliver this year’s commencement address at the Air Force Academy via video. The graduation ceremony is set for April 18, that is six weeks ahead of schedule.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Vice President Mike Pence will deliver this year’s commencement address at the Air Force Academy via video. The graduation ceremony is set for April 18, that is six weeks ahead of schedule.
It is unclear whether the address will be live or previously recorded.
The graduation will be streamed online due to coronavirus concerns and Colorado’s stay at home order which bans gatherings of large groups of people.
Family and friends will be able to watch the graduation ceremony online.
The ceremony will be live streamed beginning at 11 a.m. April 18 on Facebook and on YouTube.
The commencement is typically a huge event with tens of thousands of people in attendance at the AFA near Colorado Springs.