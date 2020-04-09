Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — An 83-year-old man was hit by a truck while walking his dog with his wife in Loveland. The man was hit while crossing the road at the intersection of North Wilson Avenue and West 35 Street at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The man was rushed to the Medical Center of the Rockies with extensive injuries. He was pronounced deceased after entering into surgery, according to the Loveland Police Department.
The victim’s wife and dog were not struck or injured.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman, has not been charged. Investigators do not suspect any drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. They are examining evidence to determine the status of the traffic light controlling the intersection at the moment of the collision.