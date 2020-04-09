Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Town officials in Georgetown have closed Georgetown Lake to all activities except walking and hiking due to the coronavirus outbreak. Parking areas around the lake are also closed. Those areas are reserved for emergency vehicles only.
The town order states that there’s no scheduled reopening date — it will simply be enforced “until modified or terminated.”
In January CBS4 featured a report about cars that race around on the lake, which is located next to Interstate 70.
