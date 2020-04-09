WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A young woman in Wheat Ridge is fighting a rare kind of cancer — for the second time. Kaydee Koch’s immune system is compromised because she’s going through chemotherapy, so her friends came up with a way to show their love and support — from a safe distance.
Dozens of cars, some decorated with signs and balloons, took part in a special parade that passed in front of Kaydee’s home on Sunday. Participants honked and waved, and some dropped off gifts. It took about five minutes for the whole procession to pass.
Kaydee watched from the front yard.
Kaydee is 18 and has Ewing’s sarcoma, a pediatric bone cancer. She was first diagnosed in August 2018, the summer before her senior year. She was treated at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and declared cancer free in the spring. Unfortunately, she relapsed in early March. But a family friend says she recently got some good news — her lymph nodes and her bone marrow biopsy came back negative!
