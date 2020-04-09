Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo wants the public’s help naming their baby greater one-horned rhino. Starting Friday, anyone can go onto the zoo’s website and pick from one of three names.
The names are:
Talli – which means “youthful” or “young” in Hindu and Tamil traditions.
Joona – in Nepalese culture, Joona means “treasure” or “joyful in nature.”
Pemba – Pemba Doma Sherpa was the first Nepalese female mountaineer to climb Everest’s north face.
Visit denverzoo.org/support/rhino-naming/ to select the name you like best. The zoo is asking a donation be made to cast a vote.
Every dollar counts as a single vote and you can cast multiple votes. Donations made to name the rhino calf help fund care for rhinos at the zoo and in the wild.
