DENVER (CBS4) — Unfortunately, there are no actual unicorns at the Denver Zoo. But zookeepers still found a way to celebrate National Unicorn Day.
“Today is #NationalUnicornDay, and we couldn’t help but celebrate with our very own Rhinoceros unicornis (the scientific name for greater one-horned rhino)!” officials wrote on Facebook.
You can help name the baby rhino by voting on the zoo’s website: https://link.denverzoo.org/rhino. The choices are Talli, Pemba and Joona — with Joona currently in the lead.
“We’ll be announcing her name in less than 2 weeks, so get your vote in before time runs out!” officials wrote.