BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado brewery is taking its business on the road during the stay-at-home order. Sanitas Brewing is debuting its “Ice Cream Beer Truck.”
The company is driving the truck around neighborhoods in Boulder and is selling cans of beer the same way ice cream truck drivers sell ice cream.
No ice cream on board this truck, though!
They say if you see the driver rolling down a street — run to stop him for a nice cold brew.
