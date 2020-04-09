



– Parents are turning to online classes to fill the void of canceled extracurricular activities and that demand has fueled a need to hire thousands of new teachers.

“We need teachers more than ever,” said Bianca Bianchi with the children’s online education platform Outschool.

Outschool is looking to hire 5,000 new teachers to keep up with demand.

“Teachers can set their own prices, set their own schedule, all the curriculum is custom to them and on average teachers are making $40 an hour,” said Bianchi.

To be considered, you fill out a short application, submit a video and have to pass a background check.

“We don’t require formal teaching credentials, but we do look for people who are subject matter experts or have some experience teaching kids in the past,” she said.

The application process takes two to three days. Once approved, you can submit a class, go live and start earning money.

“We have the infrastructure in place that sends out the calendar invites, the video chat links, the communication between the parents and the financial transaction so the teachers just have to focus on their content,” said Bianchi.

Monetizing your trade or hobby and inspiring the next generation.

“We’ve seen chefs, or dancers or yoga teachers, lots of different types of professions have come on the platform, so if you are passionate about teaching kids, now is the time,” she said.

Parents should be aware that the courses don’t count for official school credit, but are supplemental opportunities for learning.

LINK: Outschool