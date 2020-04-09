Comments
DENVER (CBS4) –– The Denver Fire Department received a big gift from volunteers at Operation We Can Sew It.
They have now given Denver Fire 1,300 masks to keep firefighters and employees safe from COVID-19 and help reduce the possibility of exposure to the community.
The organization was started by two doctors who reviewed and approved designs for people to start sewing face masks at home. They are donating them to people working on the front lines.
