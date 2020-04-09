



– Denver officials have issued 17 citations to businesses for violating the city’s stay-at-home order. From those citations, 11 businesses were ordered to close after failing to comply with the order.

Since March 24, Denver had nearly 7,000 contacts with businesses and residents. Officials issued 2,113 warnings and handed out 17 citations.

Citations:

4/8 – Bass Pro Shops (7970 E. Northfield Blvd) 4/7 – Colorado Vape and Glass (1871 S. Broadway) 4/6 – Nuggs Ice Cream (5135 E. Colfax) 4/3 – United Ground Express (8500 Pena Blvd) 4/2 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni) 4/2 – Denver Smokes and Vapes (4085 E. Mississippi #E) 4/2 – Royal Pipes and Hookahs (10890 E. Dartmouth #10A 4/2 – EZ Pawn (1025 S. Broadway) 4/1 – Appliance Factory (2816 Colorado Blvd) 4/1 – Vape Glass (4039 S. Lowell Blvd) 3/31 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni) 3/31 – Wing Stop (5125 Chambers Rd) 3/30 – Hobby Lobby (920 S. Monaco) 3/29-Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St.) 3/29- Car Wash USA Express (603 Santa Fe Drive) 3/28-Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni) 3/26-Game Stop (757 E 20th Ave)

The above businesses were forced to close due to the stay-at-home order, with the exception of Nuggs Ice Cream, United Ground Express and Wing Stop. Officials said those three businesses were cited for not complying with distancing requirements while open for carryout.

The Bass Pro Shops at Northfield Stapleton was ordered to close on Wednesday, a day after officials issued a warning to the business. In a statement to CBS4, the city states that Bass Pro Shops is not considered an essential business. It’s unclear if Bass Pro Shops plans to appear the order to vacate.

“The City must enforce the Stay at Home Order to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Denver officials. “Enforcement is a last resort as we trust the community recognizes the need to take the Order seriously if we are going to stop the spread of the virus. To date, we have issued only a handful of citations to non-essential businesses for failing to abide by the Order.”

Last week, the Appliance Factory located at 1045 Zuni Street was shut down by Denver officials for not complying with the city’s stay-at-home order. Officials cited the business four times for allowing in-store retail operations.

Appliance Factory’s CEO, Chuck Ewing, insists the store is an essential business. He provided the following statement to CBS4:

“We provide an essential service – you can’t get your appliances through the big box stores right now for weeks at a time, and Coloradans can’t be without their refrigerators, ranges and laundry products. We are the only Denver appliance company that can provide these critical products within one or two days. Appliance retailers are deemed an essential business by Homeland Security, and we look forward to working with Governor Polis and Mayor Hancock to ensure Coloradans have their household necessities.”

Residents who suspect that someone is violating the stay-at-home order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office by emailing covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.

For more information about the public health order and how it is enforced, click here.