DENVER (CBS4) — We know it’s spring, but you may want to dig out your Christmas lights. Denver residents are encouraged to decorate with colorful lights to show their gratitude and support for essential and frontline workers who are keeping us safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Denver City and County Building will be lit in red and white lights, starting Thursday night, to pay tribute to first responders and medical personnel.
Thank you to all of the people out there who are face-to-face with this unprecedented challenge. This is incredibly difficult, and you are so brave. With your help, we will get through this together. #KeepCalmDenverOn pic.twitter.com/FUpoUurgJA
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 29, 2020
People are encouraged to spread the positive spirit on social media — using the hashtag #KeepCalmDenverOn.
