DENVER (CBS4) — AEG Presents has announced cancellations and new dates for multiple concerts scheduled in May, June and July. The company says the state’s COVID-19 mandate prohibiting mass gatherings led to the decisions to move or cancel shows at the 1st Bank Center, the Bluebird, the Ogden and the Gothic theaters, as well as the Mission Ballroom, the Pepsi Center and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Some of the major shows include:
- Sturgill Simpson at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.
- Brantley Gilbert at Red Rocks on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.
- Devil Makes Three at Red Rocks on Saturday, May 23. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.
Each venue’s website should have more information on rescheduled and canceled concerts.