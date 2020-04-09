DENVER(CBS)- We have two weather changes taking place between now and Easter. The first is a cooler day for Thursday and the second another Los Angeles low that will be moving towards the Rockies over the weekend.

In the short term , cooler air has dipped south over Colorado and the Great Plains. This will bring most temperatures across eastern Colorado down by about 10 to 15 degrees from Wednesday’s high temps.

In addition, to the cold front there is more moisture streaming northward from Mexico that will filter out some sunshine for Thursday and bring in a chance for high mountain snow and a few showers for the plains on Thursday night.

Thursday night there will be a little low level moisture along with the push of clouds from Mexico. This may be enough to bring a few evening showers to the Front Range and light snow amounts into the mountains above 9,000 feet into Friday morning.

The second weather change is expected over the weekend. This one will open the door for cold Canadian air to slip in on Easter Sunday. At this time this change is a deep low pressure cut-off over the west coast. It is loaded with moisture producing heavy rains and mountain snow over southern California. The low will bring in moisture and up-slope flow helping to drive down cold air from the northern Rockies and Plains.

As this storm tracks over the central Rockies Saturday night into Sunday morning so spots will definitely pick up measurable snow. With three days left to go till Easter, these numbers can still change up or down. So this is just more of a heads up that the chance is there to get some accumulating snow. Preliminary snow models are indicating the potential for 2 to 5 inches of snow on grassy areas for the Front Range and Denver metro area.

This may also, set the trend for cooler and more unsettled weather through the majority of the following week after Easter.