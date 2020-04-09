



The majority of water for Colorado’s Front Range and Denver metro area comes from snowmelt into the South Platte River Basin. And so far this month the numbers are above normal. As of Thursday, the percent of median for the snow water equivalent was at 110 percent! Higher than any other basin in the state of Colorado.

There are eight basins in the state. All four of the northern basins are sitting above 100 percent of median. Which puts northern Colorado in a great position for water as we head further into the spring season.

The basins in the southern part of the state are still doing well but, lagging a little behind with most percentages between 91 and 89. This part of Colorado usually peaks at this point of the season. This has brought the latest statewide average down to 98.1% of median or normal and with another wet spring storm coming in over Easter weekend those numbers should tick upward in the good direction for available moisture.

On Wednesday, the statewide average was 102% of normal and dropped with the new numbers on Thursday.

So more moisture from the weekend storm will definitely get those numbers back up.