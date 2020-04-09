DENVER (AP) – A fiber network built to provide broadband internet access to 14 mountain communities across northwest Colorado has gone online. The Denver Post reports the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments has spearheaded the work on the project that went live Tuesday.
Project Thor is a 400-mile loop starting in Denver running west using Colorado Department of Transportation fiber. The network includes a combination of services through Meeker, Craig, Steamboat Springs, and Grand County.
Work began in 2014 on the project named after the hammer-wielding Norse god. Officials say the network is designed with a capability of up to 400 gigabytes.
