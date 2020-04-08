Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Englewood police chased a man who was in a stolen police car on Tuesday night. It ended when the suspect crashed near Sheridan Boulevard and Harvard Avenue. They say the man ran off, but was eventually taken into custody.
Police say the man had asked an officer for a ride to the hospital because he claimed he was having a mental health episode. When they got to the hospital and the officer got out of the car, the man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away with the cruiser.
The department used the cruiser’s GPS locater to quickly find the car, and once police got to the location, that’s when the short chase began.
The police car had to be towed away after being damaged in the crash.