FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– CSU Rams basketball coach Niko Medved joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for a Tuesday edition of Xfinity Monday Live recently.
Medved just finished his second season as the head coach in Fort Collins and led the Rams from a 12-20 record in his first season to a 20-12 record last year.
Medved said he wasn’t surprised by the team’s success and could tell early there was something special brewing.
“I got a feeling very, very quickly in the summer when we got these guys together, we had so many new faces, but the chemistry came together very very quickly, the young guys looked like they belong and could contribute,” he said.
“We had a challenging schedule early, but our guys really came together. Once we started to get some chemistry in playing well there was a belief that really started to happen internally.”
The Rams will lose senior big man Nico Carvacho, but bring back the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year Isaiah Stevens, and big man David Roddy who was named Mountain West Honorable Mention after averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in his freshman season.
“The stars are just kept getting higher,” Medved said of Stevens. “It became clear very quickly that he was ready for the bright light. It would’ve been hard for me or us to expect him to do much more than he did as a true freshman.”
“I’m excited about all these guys. They’re really talented players but they’re even better people.”