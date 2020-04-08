Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Kyo Miller has been missing for more than a year and now her ex-husband has been arrested. Miller, 87, was reported missing by her friends in December 2018.
Miller lived in a home that she owned with her ex-husband, Eldred Miller. Her family lived in Japan and asked her friends to check on her when they hadn’t heard from her.
Kyo Miller could no longer walk and was in a nursing home until her ex-husband moved her back into her home in Aurora. And then no one could reach her. About a year ago, police said her disappearance was considered suspicious.
The home where she lived is located in the 3400 block of South Halifax Way, Aurora. Eldred Miller is married to his current wife Galyna Miller, 53.
Eldred Miller is facing charges of theft, identity theft, financial exploitation and criminal impersonation.
Police still consider Kyo Miller a missing person.