DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s Larimer Square would typically be decked out in Colorado Avalanche decorations during this time of year. Instead, there is a special thank-you to the essential people working on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.
Three banners with messages of positivity and encouragement are now hanging over Larimer Street, along with American flags and those signature canopy lights.
“Although many of the chef-driven restaurants and independent shops on Larimer Square have either temporary closed or altered operations to abide by stay-at-home orders, the block where Denver began is doing its part to keep the city’s heartbeat going,” Ryan Roccaforte with Sidecar PR stated.
